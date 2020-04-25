Richmond, Roy Charles of Fulton, N.Y., died on April 20, 2020.
He was born on May 14, 1938 in Sterling Valley to Lucille Caulkins Richmond and Roy George Richmond. Roy was an Air Force veteran and an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He is survived by his children David Roy Richmond (wife: Joanne), Mark Allan Richmond, Timothy Charles Richmond, Christine Richmond Fiumara (Husband: Joseph) and Michael Troy Richmond. He will be missed by his sister, Mary Lou Brower and brother, Bruce Richmond (wife: Lucille) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron has charge of arrangements. Condolences to audiounfuneralhome.com
