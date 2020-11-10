SYRACUSE — Rosemary M. Driscoll, 94, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2020.
She was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Frank and Mary Woods and resided in Syracuse for the last 70 years.
Rosemary worked at Joseph’s Salon for more than 20 years and as a nurse’s aide at Crouse Hospital. She loved roller-skating, bowling, gardening, and most of all, caring for her grandchildren. We will always remember her tenacity, wit, spunkiness, and undying love for her family and friends. Her door was always open for anyone in need. Her hard work to care for and provide for her children defined who she was. A great mother and grandmother to all!!
In addition to her parents, Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, James Driscoll; sons, Ronnie, George, James, and Timothy John; she will also be joined by her 12 siblings as her new life begins.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra (David) Rasmussen, Norma (Russ) Nemeti and Patty (Paul) Gruner; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Woods, Raymond Woods, and Anne Butera; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A special thank you to her lifelong best friend Edith Brazell!
Per our mom’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a children’s charity of choice.
Online condolences:
Commented