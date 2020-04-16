Rose Marie Doane, formerly of Camden, NY, passed away at her home in Manlius, NY at the age of 82, peacefully, with her husband Art at her side.
Born in Westdale, NY on Sept. 25, 1937 to Pliny & Olive Smith Link, Rose graduated from Camden High School in 1956. Married to Artimus L. Doane, Jr. on Sept. 26, 1959, Rose was a homemaker for most of her life, but was known for her crocheting and beautiful wedding cakes, all while raising 5 children.
Rose also penned a column in the Queen Central News called “The Kitchen Cupboard” for many years and was a member of the Lt. Victor Giles V.F.W. Post Ladies Auxiliary. Art & Rose had returned to the Westdale area in 1976 following Art’s retirement from the U.S. Air Force, lived in Camden, NY for over 30 years, and moved to Manlius in 2016.
Rose is survived by her husband, daughter Patricia & Michael Rausch of Sapulpa, OK; and three sons, Scott & Kimberly Doane of Camden, NY; Daniel & Shannon Doane, Grandview, IN; and James & Tracey Doane of Manlius, NY; twenty grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Richard Link of Memphis, TN and George Link of Canastota, NY. Rose was predeceased by her parents and one son, Michael A. Doane, February 2014.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Interment Westdale Cemetery.
You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com.
Commented