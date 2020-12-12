FULTON — Rose M. Miner, 77, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully at home on Dec. 11, 2020, after enduring a long illness.
Rose was born in Fulton to the late Anthony and Mildred (LaChut) Corsoniti. She had remained a lifelong resident.
Rose had retired from Oswego County after working for 25 years in security at the Oswego County Building. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Rose is survived by her husband of 56 years, James A. Miner of Fulton; their children, Kathleen (Dave) Hartpence of Liverpool, New York, and Sandra (Dennis) Perry of Fulton; two brothers, Anthony Corsoniti Jr. of Pennsylvania, and Joseph Corsoniti of Virginia; three grandchildren, Scott Britton of Antwerp, Belgium; Rebecca LaValley of Williamstown, New York; and Shelby Rowe of Fulton; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Sissy, Ruebie and Lucien.
Rose was also predeceased by her great-grandson, Xander Rowe.
There will be no funeral services or calling hours at this time due to the pandemic.
Burial will be held privately.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
