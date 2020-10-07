OSWEGO — Rose Bush, 100, of Oswego, died peacefully Monday Oct. 5, 2020, at Seneca Hill Manor, with her family by her side.
She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Murabito) Scaglione.
Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured the time she spent with her family and caring for them.
She was predeceased by her husband, Matthew J. Bush; daughter Diane Falise; as well as her siblings, L. Angeline Canale, Charles Scaglione, Frances Potter and Samuel Scaglione.
She is survived by her son-in- law Michael (Marybeth Salisbury) Falise; her grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) Masci and Matthew (Alexis) Falise; and her great-grandchildren, Colin, Alexander, Harrison, Josephine, Jonathon and Matthew.
Private funeral services and burial will be at St. Peters Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home.
