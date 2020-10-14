Rosanne Veltri of Throop, Pennsylvania passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 56. She was the daughter of Rita and the late Vincent Veltri.
Rosie, as she was affectionately called, loved animals and fishing on Lake Ontario at Oswego, New York. She was employed by Thompson Electronics (RCA) and more recently as a caregiver to her mother and provided the best care anyone can imagine.
She was predeceased by a brother Richard and a sister Diane and her beloved cats, Millie and Holly.
She is survived by her aunts Lisa and Marie, her uncle Rod and cousins.
Committal services will be held on her birthday, Oct. 23, at St. John’s Cemetery, Throop, at 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend, please wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements by John F. Glinsky Funeral Home and Maple Hill Crematory.
