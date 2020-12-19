FULTON — Rosalind J. Wallace, 94, passed away early Thursday morning, Dec. 17, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor.
She was born in Buffalo, New York, and had been a resident of Fulton for most of her life.
Mrs. Wallace was past employed at General Electric, Syracuse, New York. She was a former member of the United Methodist Church, Palermo and the Palermo Senior Citizens.
Mrs. Wallace was an exceptionally talented seamstress. She lovingly made more than 120 quilts that she shared with family and friends. She additionally made several bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and glamorous looking cakes for several special occasions.
Mrs. Wallace was predeceased by her husband, Harland Wallace in 2000; her sisters, Lorraine Fox and Lillie Wallace; and her brother, Vernon Ryder.
Rosalind is survived by her beloved sons, Vernon (Nancy) Wallace of Bainbridge, New York, and Rodney (Paula Behm) Wallace of Cicero, New York; her sister, Violet Pringle of Fulton; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours.
Burial will be held in the spring at North Volney Cemetery, Volney.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton.
