Ronald O. Pryor, 79, of Lakeview Road died peacefully on May 5, 2020 with his family by his side.
Born in Scriba, he was a son of the late Cecil Pryor and Lois (Bellinger) Pryor of Oswego and had attended Oswego schools.
Ronnie retired from the Armstrong World Wide Industry after 37 years.
Ronnie enjoyed the outdoors as he was an avid fisherman, hunter and he enjoyed his many years of snowmobiling.
Surviving besides his mother, are his wife of 46 years, the former, Carole Spohn, three brothers, Barry (Rita) Pryor of Florida, Phil (Linda) Pryor of Alabama, Randy ( Chris) Pryor of Scriba, a daughter, Rhonda (Darral) Knechtly of Florida, stepchildren, Michelle Watkins of Oswego, Michael Hoyt of Granby, Mandy Hoyt of Florida, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter and son in law, John and Julie Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date There are no calling hours. Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
Commented