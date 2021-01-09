Ronald J. Rupert

FULTON — Ronald J. “Rupe” Rupert, 71, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Crouse Hospital.
He was born Feb. 11, 1949 in Oswego to Milford and Angeline Rupert. Ron attended G. Ray Bodley High School and was a member of United States Army of which he enlisted during the Vietnam War.
He was employed as an electrician with Armstrong World Industries for several years until his retirement.
Ron enjoyed growing fresh vegetables in his garden and sharing his harvest with family and friends. He also enjoyed working on his cars, watching drag races, and visiting with friends.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Molly (Robert) Galini; two granddaughters that he loved very much; his siblings, Nancy Jacoby, Charlene Starks, Darlene Schremp, Terri Schremp, Diane (Larry) Benedict, Sharon (Howard) Allen, Roger Rupert and Ricky Rupert as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Milford and Angeline Rupert.
Calling hours and services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to Crouse Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund c/o Crouse Health Foundation, 736 Irving Ave. Syracuse, NY 13210, or online at crouse.org/donate.
