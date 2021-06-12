Ronald H. Patterson, 63, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Oswego, died April 18, 2021.
Born in Carthage, New York, he was the son of the late Mark and Dorothy Patterson. He attended schools in the Carthage Central School District.
Ron was a long-time salesman for Eagle Beverage in Oswego and, more recently, worked for the Kroeger Corporation in Green Hills, Tennessee.
He enjoyed golfing, being near the ocean whenever possible, was a talented handyman, and had a great sense of humor. He had m ny friends and family and will be missed by all.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Ronald H. Patterson II in 2015, and his brothers, James and Thomas Patterson.
He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Patterson of Oswego; his siblings, William (Kay) Patterson of Tennessee, Sharon Paterson of Virginia, and Charles Patterson of Michigan; and his grandson, Wyatt Patterson of Fulton.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
