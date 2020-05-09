Roger T. Clark, 60, a resident of Oswego passed away on May 6, 2020 with his family by his side.
Born in Fulton, he was a son of the late Sherwin and Ellen (Egan) Clark and was a graduate of the Oswego High Scool
He was employed with the city of Oswego as the maintenance operator for the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Roger took great pride in traveling to watch his boys no matter what sports they played.
He loved the Redskins and the pranks with his brothers were never ending.
Roger was known as one of the best of Oswego’s best fastball pitchers once having pitched 77 innings to win a tournament.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, the former Mary (Patty) Dodds, two sons, Brian Clark of Oswego, Kyle (Courtney Richardson) Clark of Oswego, four brothers, James (Shirley) Clark of Indiana, Jeff (Susie) Clark of Oswego, Peter (Shelly) Clark of Oswego, Paul (Lori) Clark of Oswego, four sisters, Julie (Jan) Louis of Oswego, Jean (John) Paternoster of Oswego, Betty (Robert)Paternoster of Oswego and Theresa (Ronald) Durgan of Oswego.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oswego County Hospice, PO Box 102, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
Commented