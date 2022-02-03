Roberta A. Reitano

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 27F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.