FULTON — Robert W. “Bud” Young, 86, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
One of 15 children, he was born Dec.13, 1934 in Syracuse to the late Roy and Mildred (Drumma) Young,
Bud attended Phoenix schools and began a successful career in transportation management, retiring from T-Line Express in 2000. He also worked for more than 60 years as an EMT and hearse driver with Menter Ambulance and the Oswego Speedway track safety crew. He was inducted into the Oswego Speedway Hall of Fame in 2013.
He was a past exalted ruler, trustee and treasurer of the Fulton Elks Lodge since 1966, a past district deputy and District Elk of the Year, and president of the District Deputy and Exalted Rulers associations. He was the recipient of the Rotary community service award and a Paul Harris Fellow.
Bud is a communicant of the Church of the Holy Trinity, having served as trustee, lector, eucharistic minister, usher and festival committee member. He was recognized by the Syracuse Diocese with the Immaculata Medallion Award for volunteerism in 2012. In addition to his tireless work ethic, Bud could make just about anybody laugh, especially children. In the end it’s not about how many names you can remember, but how many people remember yours.
He was predeceased by his wife, Judy (Mangano) Young in 2019, stepdaughter Vickie (Hart) Frawley Gioia, stepson James Shutts Jr., grandson Samuel Young, step-great grandson Jack Bobbett, brothers John, Roy, James and Richard Young, sisters Janet Pharoah, Joan Young, Beverly Yanock, Rosemary Fleischmann, Patricia Belair, Shirley Bird, Ruth Whorrall and Marilyn Trask.
He is survived by sons, Doug (Cynthia), Denny (Arlene), Danny (Connie Curley) and David (Tom Walker); daughters, Donna (Ernie Baum) Shue and Debra (Dean) Burridge; stepsons, Donald (Jean) Hart and Joseph Hart; stepdaughter, Jennifer (John) LeBlanc; sisters, Jean Cook and Barbara (Marvin) Johnson; 23 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass at Holy Trinity and burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery will be held in May.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home Inc., Fulton.
Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York.
