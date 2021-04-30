Robert W. Bucher

OSWEGO — Robert William Bucher, 63, of Oswego passed on April 28, 2021.
Born in Olean, New York, he was the son of Joseph and Myra (Treasdell) Bucher.
Bob held a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and an Associate's Degree in Nursing. He was employed by Oswego Health for 47 years. Bob held multiple supervisory positions with Oswego Health and was also a Registered Nurse.
Bob was the true image of a proud working and loving family man. He loved his family and they and his work were his world.
Bob is survived by his loving wife and best friend Catherine (Draper) Bucher; his sons, Christopher (Mary) Bucher of Watertown and Jason (Kathy) Stock of St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada; his brothers, Thomas (Mija) Bucher of Oswego and James (Kirsten) Bucher of Michigan; sisters-in-law Mary and Patricia Bucher; three adored grandchildren, Dawson Bucher and Preston and Caden Stock; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his brothers, John and Donald Bucher, and his sister, Mary Bucher.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, in Christ the Good Shepherd Church with Father John Canorro.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to Oswego Health Foundation.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
