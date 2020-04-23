Robert T. (Chow) Culeton passed away peacefully at his home at age 83 on Monday, April 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born in Oswego on July 2, 1936 to Myrtle and Leo Culeton, the youngest of four siblings. Robert married the love of his life Noreen (Regan) in 1958 and after being honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1959 they returned to Oswego. Together “Chow and Nonie” had five children.
In 1959 Robert joined the United Association Local Plumbers and Steamfitters helping to structure and guide, first as an elected officer and later appointed to a Trustee. Together with his wife, they founded Quality Plumbing and Heating Company which proudly served the Oswego area for over 30 years. Robert served several mayors in Oswego as a valued board member of the Plumbers Advisory Council and as the City of Oswego Plumbing Inspector from 2000-2014. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Minetto, NY and a proud member of The Elks Club and The Ancient Order of Hibernians in Oswego.
Together Robert and Noreen traveled, laughed and loved, continuously providing Irish songs, blessing and advice to those near and dear. He is survived by his children: Tom (Karen) Culeton, Patricia (Kevin) Jung, and Dan (Carrie) Culeton and his grandchildren Kevin (Lori) Jung Jr, Kathaleen (Ed) Healy, Brian (Kristin) Jung, Tom (Amy) Culeton, Katherine Jung, Katy (Travis) Monk, Michael Culeton, David Culeton, Nora Culeton, Clara Culeton, Mary Culeton and his great grandchildren: Gabriel Monk, Mary Kate Culeton, Regan Healy, Scarlett Jung, Caitlin Culeton, Caden Healy, Roman Jung, Charlotte Monk and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was predeceased by his wife Noreen (2011), daughter Kathleen (1971), son Robert Jr (1959), grandson Steven Jung (1984) and siblings Leo Culeton Jr, Bernice Familo and James Richard Culeton.
Robert’s family would like to thank all the people who brightened his days with their presence and assistance over the last month especially Dr. Varnum Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours or services.
Robert was an avid supporter of the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital and the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Donations in his name may be sent to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 US.
Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
