Robert S. Beardsley

Robert Stephen Beardsley, 81, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021 at his home in Clemmons, NC.
Bob was born in Auburn, NY second son to Harry and Edith Julia (Goodelle) Beardsley of Maple Street. He was one of, eventually, 5 children born to the Beardsley’s.
Bob was educated in Auburn, NY and attended Morrisville Institue of Technology (Morrisville, NY). His Great Grandfather, C. S. Beardsley, Esq. was the law partner of William H. Seward, Secretary of State under President Lincoln.
Bob had many and varied interests throughout his life. While employed as Vice President of Wiltsie Construction Company (Oswego, NY) he met the love of his life Donna Murray. He was a skilled luthier fabricating solid-body electric guitars to give away to friends and family. He was the family Genealogist and spent hours and hours traveling in search of long forgotten family members and, once found, returning every year on Memorial Day to place a flag on their grave. As a young man he was extremely athletic and, at 6’7” tall, Basketball was his sport. He played semi-pro basketball in and around Auburn, NY and Syracuse, NY for decades.
His love of NASCAR racing took him to all of the NASCAR sanctioned tracks throughout the Southeast. Through his NASCAR travels he fell in love with North Carolina.
His inherited love of the game of golf became a vocation when he bought Meadowbrook Golf Course in Weedsport, NY. Along with is partner, Marlin Hutton, the property became a prosperous 9 hole golf course. He subsequently bought Port Bay Golf Club in Wolcott, NY which, by his description, was a “9-hole goat lot”. He nurtured the turf and had the vision to expand to 18 holes which he accomplished with the help of a wonderful crew as well as family support. He was a member of the Golf Course Superintendent’s Association for 24 years. Upon Bob’s retirement in 2004 he and his wife moved to North Carolina.
Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna (Murray) Beardsley. His five children Carli (Sandy) of Manhattan, NYC; Eric (Karen) of Weedsport, NY; Brett (Kim) of Rural Hall, NC; Marc of Pfafftown, NC, Jennifer (Scott) Spillman of Trinity, NC. He is also survived by his siblings, Harry (Warner Robins, GA), C. Samuel (Helen) of Nedrow, NY, Donald (Linda) of Auburn, NY and Marjorie (Gary) Cogar of Newport, RI. 7 Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Harry and Edith Beardsley, an infant grandson Robert Samuel Spillman and his in-laws Kenneth and Charlotte Murray (Oswego, NY).
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston Salem, NC.
Internment will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
