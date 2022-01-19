Robert Lee Ballard Sr.

Robert (Bob) Lee Ballard Sr., 85, of New Bern, NC passed away after a short battle with cancer on Jan. 14, 2022. Bob was born in Fulton, NY.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in New London, CT and served as an engineer aboard the U.S.S. Argonaut submarine. He was a veteran of the Korean War. After completing military service, Bob returned to Fulton and entered public service as a Fulton Firefighter and was Superintendent of Fire Alarms for the city of Fulton. Bob was also very active in the Fulton Lions Club. Bob and Barb relocated to NC where he continued professionally as an electrical foreman for various constructions products including contract work at the Marine Corp Air Station, Cherry Point, NC. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, biking, cooking and traveling. He and Barb enjoyed their cross-country excursions, trips up and down the coast and visits to their children and grandchildren.
Bob is survived by Barbara, his wife of 63 years, his daughter, Sue (Tom) Schwarzweller of Fuquay-Varina, NC, grandchildren Samantha (Ashley) and Katy Schwarzweller, son Bob (Karen) Ballard of Farmington, NY, and grandchildren Jonathan, Sarah and Cassie. He is also survived by his brother Donald J. Ballard, Jr. Bob is pre-deceased by father Donald J. Ballard, Sr, mother Fairy Stauring Ballard, sister Janet Allen and brother Gerald (Jake) Ballard.
At his bequest here will be no funeral services and his ashes will be scattered at a later date.
Charitable donations may be made to the Fulton Fire Department, Attn: Local 3063, 170 S. Second St, Fulton, NY 13069.
