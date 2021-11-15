Robert John Boysman, 90, of Oswego, NY, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 4th, at St. Joseph’s Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Bob was blessed to have lived a long, healthy life.
He was born in Syracuse on January 31, 1931, to Frederick and Loretta “Lottie” (Somes) Boysman.
The 2nd-youngest of six, he grew up on bustling Niagara Street in downtown Syracuse. He later affectionately inherited Harold Bond as a stepfather.
After his schooling, Bob worked for Harry Goldsmith, followed by J&A Mechanical (fka J&K), joining the SMWIA Local 58 as a sheet-metal worker where he remained a member for over 60 years.
He bravely served overseas in the Korean War. In July of 1952, Bob married Betty J. (Stoll) of Oswego and they had three beautiful daughters.
They were parishioners of St. Paul’s Church for many decades and remain a legacy family to now-Trinity Catholic School. The family spent their summers at the family camp they built with Bett’s parents on Black Lake; Bob and Betty celebrated their 69th Anniversary there this past summer.
Robert was known for his unmistakable precision craftmanship and work ethic, never having used a sick day his entire career through to retirement. He virtually never stopped working. He was steadfast but took pride in outwitting anyone up for the challenge. “If you threw out a one-liner, his was better.”
Bob enjoyed his bowling league, golfing, boating, cabinetmaking, and was once an avid skier. He and Betty would ‘snowbird’ to Florida for many winter seasons. Later in life, he looked forward to his “Wine & Whine” sessions with a daughter or granddaughter.
Bob was predeceased by his sidekick; his daughter, Mary Boysman. He is survived by his devoted wife, Betty J. (Stoll) Boysman, his brother, Jerry, his eldest daughter, Susan Boysman (Dan Bachelor) and youngest daughter, Sally VanBuren (Karlton ‘Birdie’ Lyons).
He took great pride in his loving and active family; he knew everyone’s breakfast order by-heart. “Pop,” as his grandchildren would name him, aka master wafflemaker and short-order cook—is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Kishah Sweet, Heather Lee, Jamie Lyn Blum (Michael), Jesse McWain (Tracy), Nicole VanBuren, Katelynn VanBuren, and Chelsea Oughterson. He has 13 great-grandchildren: Noah Lee, Asher Zych, Addison Lee, Connor Joyce, Jayden Lee, Cole Joyce, Jonah Zych, Quinn Joyce, Aiden Ladd, Rayna Ladd, Gavin McWain, Gannon Ladd and Adelynn McWain. He happily welcomed three step-great-grandchildren to the mix recently… and memorized their breakfast orders as well. Such a great and wise man will be forever missed by so many.
Calling hours and funeral services, followed by burial services in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oswego, will be held at a time to be announced. Please send your condolences to his wife, Betty, at 62 East Mohawk Street, Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
