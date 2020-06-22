MEXICO — Robert J. Dowie, 71, of Mexico, passed on June 19, 2020.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Rosamund (McMahon) Dowie.
Bob attended Mexico Schools and was a graduate of Mexico High School. He was a machine operator for Alcan Corporation for 27 years, retiring in 1994.
Bob enjoyed bowling, hunting and traveling with his family.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Marcia (Holliday) Dowie; his three daughters, Michele (Don) Spence of Mexico, Julie (Matthew) Aurelio of Mexico, and Patricia Dowie of Mexico; a son, Robert J. Dowie III of Mexico; his grandsons Seth Robert Aurelio and Carter Leigh Aurelio; a sister, Judy (Ron) Hadcock of Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Dowie.
Calling hours will be held 3-7 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Masks and social distancing required.
Funeral services will be held privately and burial will be in Mexico Village Cemetery.
Commented