OSWEGO — Robert H. Smith, 83, of Oswego, passed away on May 25, 2021.
Born in Oswego, Bob was the son of the late Henry T. Jr. and Bessie (Darling) Smith.
Bob earned his BS from Hartwick College.
He retired from Niagara Mohawk after more than 30 years, where he worked as a Construction Superintendent.
Bob was an active member of the Masonic Lodge 127 F&M, the Oswego Lion’s Club, Eastern Star, Habitat for Humanity, and the Shriner’s. Bob also enjoyed traveling and loved to play bridge.
Bob is survived by his sons, Scott (Shellie) Smith of Pennsylvania and Todd (Karen) Smith of Oswego; sister-in-law Nancy Smith of Florida; his brother, James (Sally) Smith of Florida; four grandchildren, Krysta (Matthew) Stanford, Justin, Allison, and Megan Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Judee R. (Stickney) Smith, in 2016 and his brother, Ralph Smith.
Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, July 6, from 3-5 p.m. A funeral service with Pastor Bruce Schrader will follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
Donations can be made in Bob’s name to the Masonic Care Community of NY, 2150 Bleeker St., Utica NY 13501, or Shriner’s Hospital at donate.lovetotherescue.org
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
