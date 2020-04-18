Robert “Bobby” Germain, 77, a resident of West 8th, Oswego, passed away April 14, 2020 at the Oswego Hospital after a long illness. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Elmer and June (Lybolt) Germain. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Germain and a sister Beverly Johnson. Bobby retired from the Oswego City Police Department in 1987 after 20 years of service. He also was a member of the Oswego Elk’s Lodge. Bobby loved to watch football and basketball, especially his favorite team, Syracuse University. Surviving are his wife Barbara Germain, a daughter, Darcie Germain of Albany; 2 step-children, Andrew (KC) Calverase of Virginia; and Mathew (Melissa) Calverase of Oswego. He is also survived by his pal, Jackson Dzicz along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to current events there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oswego Elk’s Lodge, 132 West 5th Street, Oswego, in his memory.
News Now
Most Popular
Articles
- OPD asks for help locating missing 15-year-old
- Mexico man charged with first-degree rape
- Police: Fulton man beat victim with fists, object
- Avery's Litatro Building rising high above downtown Oswego
- Oswego County patients recover from COVID-19, share their stories
- Seneca Street Bikeway under construction
- Nuclear waste: the problem that will never, ever go away
- Deputies bust men who allegedly stole lunches from driveways
- Gerald K. Primeau
- 'The world doesn't end': Oswego Renaissance Association grant process continues
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented