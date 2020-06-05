PINELLAS PARK, Florida — Robert F. Hutchins, 81, of Pinellas Park, Florida, passed into the hands of God on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Morton Plant Hospital following a long illness.
Robert was born Jan. 8, 1939 in Fulton, the son of the late Margaret and Frank Hutchins. He was active Air Force Reserve, and Triple A Millwright Mechanic for Alcan Aluminum Corp. He was also a Fireman with Alcan Fire Dept.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Kathleen A. (Pullen) Hutchins; daughter Kathleen; four sons, Robert, Ronald, Michael and Thomas; and five grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Taylor Funeral Home, 5300 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, Florida 33781.
Online condolences: www.legacy.com/amp/obituaries/tampabaytimes/196291057
