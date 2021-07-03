Robert E. Oleyourryk

Robert Edward Oleyourryk, 66, of Watervliet, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Oswego, New York, son of Jack and the late Rose Marie McDermott Oleyourryk. He was a graduate of Shaker High School and worked for Mobile Air Transport, retiring after 41 years of service. He was the husband of Carolyn Miller Oleyourryk.
In addition to his wife and father, Robert is survived by his children, Patrick (Shannon) Oleyourryk, Matthew Oleyourryk and his faithful canine, companion Sierra (Sis). He is also survived by his sisters, Susan (David) Ira and Jacqueline (Richard) Miller and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by a brother, Dennis.
Services will be private for immediate family.
At the request of the family and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Mohawk Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.
