Robert E. Duval

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL — Robert Earl Duval, 81, a resident of Zephyrhills, Florida for the past 16 years, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at AdventHealth Zephyrhills following a courageous battle of congestive heart failure and COPD.
Born and raised in Oswego, New York, Bob was predeceased by his parents Merritt A. Duval and Arla Mae (Pullen) Duval, wife Suzanne Rae (Horton) Duval, daughter Janet Leigh (Duval) Tucker, son Robert Allen Duval, and brothers Ronald Duval and Harvey Duval.
Bob is survived by his best friend Shirley Todaro of Zephyrills; daughter Roberta (Erman) D’Alesandro of Waynesville, North Carolina; daughter Deborah (Kenny) Graham of Rogersville, Tennessee; sister Joanne (John) Mizzoni of Mexico, New York; sister Sandra (Jim) Hall of Martville, New York; brother Merritt (Sharon) Duval of Oswego, New York; brother Richard Duval of Binghamton, New York; granddaughters Christina Lebo, Jessica Jarrells, Janelle Duval, Brianna Perryman and Katelyn Tucker; great-grandchildren Alyssa Meyers, Alexis Jarrells, Jackson Jarrells, Elijah Perryman, Luke Perryman and Adalyn Leibold; as well as several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Prior to starting his own janitorial business, Bob served in the United States Air Force for 2-1/2 years as a firefighting helper and worked for the Hammermill Paper Company in Oswego for several years. In his younger years, Bob loved to sing and play the guitar, sharing his music with family and friends. Bob wasn’t a stranger to anyone as he loved meeting people and sharing food and conversation with them.
A graveside celebration will be held at the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery in the future.
