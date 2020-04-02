Robert E. Cook, Sr. born March 17, 1946, of Palermo, NY; passed away on March 30, 2020.
He worked at Rallway Bearing for over 30 years and Wal-Mart for 14 years. He was an Army Veteran Serving as an MP. He spent many years volunteering as a member of the Hastings, Pennellville and Palermo Fire Departments.
He was pre-deceased by a son, Michal Cook.
Robert is survived by, his wife of 51 years, Donna; children, Carol (Jeff) DeLong, Joanne (Ryan) Cook, Charles (Tricia) Cook, Robert (Christine) Cook, Jr., Terri (Lisa) Cook; and Bobby Jo (David) Perez; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at a time to be announced. Arrangements are in care of the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY.
