OSWEGO — It is with deep, and heavy sadness that we announce the passing of Robert E. “Beaver” McCrobie, 90, of Oswego, New York. Beaver passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Roy and Jessie McCrobie (Schurr). On Oct. 5, 1957, he married the former Joan L. Hansel.
Beaver was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1950 to 1954.
He worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Letter Carrier until his retirement in 1988.
He lived life to its fullest. Some of his biggest joys were traveling anywhere and anytime with his beloved wife, visiting with his grandchildren and cheering for the Syracuse University Basketball and Football teams. He had a deep love for the game of baseball, where he excelled as a well-known pitcher along with his brother Mike, both standouts with the Genesee’s in the NYS State League. He was scouted and offered a contract by the Baltimore Orioles.
He loved his friends in the coffee gang and at the golf courses; enjoyed bass fishing behind Nunzi’s at the boiler and taking his children fishing. He always supported his children in all of their endeavors.
In his later years he could be found most days enjoying the comfort of his front porch and engaging conversation with all who passed by. He was a fully dedicated husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan L. McCrobie; daughter, Marsha (Michael) Cummins of Scriba; four sons, Robert D. (Julie) McCrobie of Scriba, Terry (Joanne) McCrobie of Fairport, and Mark (Beth) McCrobie and Scott (Kathryn) McCrobie, both of Oswego; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by six siblings, Dorothy Bellow, Gladys Dann, Ralph McCrobie, Jean McCrobie, Betty Smith and Mike McCrobie.
Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be private and burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery.
Masks are required and NYS mandates will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Human Concerns Food Pantry, 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego, NY 13126.
