Robert “Dave” Davidson Basler Sr., 81, formerly of Hampstead, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Waunakee Manor in Waunakee, Wisconsin.
Born March 15, 1939, he was the son of the late Robert Noland and Gertrude May (Davidson) Basler. He was the devoted husband of 56 years to the late Loretta Joyce (Leister) Basler, who predeceased him in 2018.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Robert D. Basler Jr. and Carrianne Jean Maslako Basler of Waunakee; daughter and son-in-law, Beth Anne Basler Busch and Matthew Samuel Busch of Vidalia, Georgia (formerly of Oswego, New York); grandchildren, Robert “David” Davidson Basler III, Grant Alexander Basler, Ayla Grace Busch, and Nolan Samuel Busch; sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris Zepp and husband Milton of Westminster, Linda Holland and husband Kenneth of Pocomoke City, and Jane Lippy and husband Scott of Frederick; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster, Maryland.
A private funeral service to celebrate Dave’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. John (Leister’s) Lutheran Church, with his pastor the Rev. Kristin Dubsky officiating. Due to the pandemic and limited seating at the church, friends and family are invited to view the funeral service at www.facebook.com/stjohnslutheranchurchwestminster.
Burial will follow in the St. John (Leister’s) Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to St. John (Leister’s) Lutheran Church, 827 Leister’s Church Road, Westminster, MD 21157.
