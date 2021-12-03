Robert D. Carpenter

Robert “Bob” D. Carpenter, 67, of Fulton, passed away at home Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
He was born June 26, 1954 in Concord, Vermont to Roger and Connie Carpenter. Bob was employed as an Operations Manager for several companies throughout the Northeast including Vice President of Operations for Metro Mattress and retiring from Casa Imports. Bob was an avid golfer and a member of the First United Methodist Church where he sang in their choir and was a member of the “Humblemen”.
Bob was a loving husband and best friend to Holly (Fitzgerald) Carpenter; a loving father to Paul (Kelly) Carpenter of Denton, Texas and Amy (Doug) Pierse of Bay Village, Ohio; Bob is also survived by his sisters, Annie (Tom) Pavish of Sullivan, Ohio and Sandra (Jim) Havran of Collins, Ohio; his brother, Roger Carpenter of Collins, Ohio; his grandchildren, Chloe, Gabe, Rozlyn and Kevin as well as being a foster grandfather to many.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Dec.10, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood in Fulton. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at the funeral home prior to the service.
Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or to Paws Across Oswego County, 2035 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126.
