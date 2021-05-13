Robert “Bob” Jasak, 72, of Gainesville, Florida and formerly from Apopka, Florida and central New York, passed away on Tuesday April 27, 2021.
Bob was born Oct. 20, 1948 in Fulton, New York to Chester Jasak and Helen Lonchak Jasak.
Bob graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton and joined the United States Navy in March of 1969. Bob left the Navy in May of 1971 with an honest and faithful discharge. He worked as an electrician for Niagara Mohawk in Oswego, New York and retired from there as well.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, and wood working.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife of 50 years Stephanie Koval Jasak.
Bob is survived by his two daughters, Cassie Barber of Apopka, Florida, and Amanda Bush of Gainesville, Florida, and five grandchildren, Nicholas, Henry, Julia, Molly and Grace.
The family is planning a private burial service at the Florida National Cemetery where Bob and his beloved wife will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Hope for the Warriors Foundation.
