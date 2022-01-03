Robert A. Livingston (age 90) of Burke Virginia passed away peacefully on December 17, 2021 at Fox Trail Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice and his family. Robert was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Elsie Livingston, his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years Joan Amelia Lee, and his sister Audrey Shaw.
Robert is survived by his beloved children Jana Lee Luther, David (Bonnie) Livingston, Raymond (Jon) Livingston; loving grandchildren Gary (Becca) Luther, Dale (Molly) Luther, David Livingston, Lauren Hamdy and Joseph (Tyra) Livingston along with three great-grandchildren.
Bob graduated from Cato - Meridian Central School in June of 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on December 13, 1948. On June 22, 1950 he was assigned duty in Japan prior to re-assignment to the Joint Operations Center at the Advanced Fifth Air Force Base in Korea. Bob proudly served 21 years of service with the U.S. Air Force. Bob worked for over 20 years with General Electric in Turkey, the Philippines, Alaska, and Thailand before retiring.
Bob enjoyed volunteering for the NWTF, SWM, the Volunteer Conservation Program at Marine Corp Base in Quantico VA, and the Ft. Belvoir Bow Hunters. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting deer, dove, and turkeys. Bob was very giving and made friends with everyone he met. A private service and internment will be held in Cato, New York in the coming spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.