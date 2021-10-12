Rita M. Maguire, 78, a resident of Waterview Road in Oswego, passed away at her home on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. She was surrounded by her family.
Rita was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Poggio) Gai, and had lived in the Oswego area since 1983.
The Maguire’s owned and operated the Foot O’ the Hill antique shop in Mexico, from 1988 till 1996. Following retirement, Mrs. Maguire fully embraced her role as matriarch to her close knit family. Mrs. Maguire was a beloved maternal figure in many lives. She enjoyed hosting holiday and family dinners and her door was always open to her large extended family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Maguire and her sisters, Virginia Brown and Vilma Drew.
Rita is survived by two daughters, Deborah (William) Law, Jr; and Kelly (Christopher) Cowen; a son, Daniel (Rebecca) Maguire all of Oswego, a nephew she considered a son, Kevin(Anne) Drew of Ludlow, Ma., four granddaughters, Lena Haynes (Frank Capozzi); Sydney Law and Shannon Law all of Oswego; Kelly (Stephen) Davis of Orange Park, FL, 7 great-grandchildren, cousin and life-long best friend Pamela Poggio of S. Deerfield, MA, and many nephews, nieces and cousins
Funeral services will be private.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Mrs. Maguire’s favorite charity St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
