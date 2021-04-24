Richard W. Durcan, 85, formerly of Oswego, died April 17, 2021 in Stuart, Florida.
He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Michael J. and Louise J. McConkey Durcan.
Mr. Durcan was employed as a trackman for many years with the Conrail and Penn Central Railroad until his retirement.
He is survived by one brother, James Durcan of Stuart, Florida and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Durcan was predeceased by two brothers, John Durcan and Joseph Durcan, and one sister, Shirley Weske.
Friends are invited to attend graveside committal services that will be held at noon on Thursday, April 29, in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home
