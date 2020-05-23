SCRIBA — Richard T. Lower, of Scriba, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor with his wife by his side.
He was born in Oswego, the son of the late Richard and Sarah (Moran) Lower.
Richard worked as a welder for 49 years with the Plumbers & Steamfitters, Local No. 73, Oswego. He always enjoyed hunting and his time with nature being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Lower of Scriba, and children, Shawn (Joy) Lower of Volney, Sarah Gilbank of Verona and Ryan (Reika) Lower of Japan. Richard is also survived by his sister, Joyce (Paul) Galletta of Oswego; three grandchildren, Christopher, Tyler and Christabella; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego.
