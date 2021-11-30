Richard T. Dumas, 83, of Liverpool, NY, formerly of Minetto, NY, passed away peacefully at Elderwood at Liverpool, surrounded by his loving family.
Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966 and was a member of the IBEW.
Richard was employed by Niagara Mohawk and Constellation Energy Power Plant in Oswego, NY for 39 years. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Leon and Nina Dumas; 6 sisters; 3 brothers; and a granddaughter, Riley Jane Persons. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Linder) Dumas; children, James (Michele) Dumas, Thomas (Charlene) Dumas, Terri Lynn (David) Persons; grandchildren, James Jr., Mack, Lindy, and Beckett Dumas, Abigail and Brody Persons; brother, Edward (Sandi) Dumas; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, 12 p.m., at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, North Syracuse, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Processing Center, Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011 Washington D.C 20090-6011. The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood at Liverpool for the loving care that they gave to Richard in the final years of his life. www.newcomersyracuse.com
