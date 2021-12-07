Richard “Rick” Roux, a long-time resident of Oswego passed away in the early morning of Nov. 18 due to a heart attack.
Rick was born on June 23, 1951 in Lynn, Massachusetts to parents Raymond and Jeannette (Thibault) Roux.
Even as a pre-schooler he loved letting his creative and constructive side cultivate as he played with his favorite toy, his Lincoln Logs.
Most of Rick’s childhood was spent in North Syracuse where he participated in typical boy activities of the time, such as Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, riding bikes and just a friendly backyard baseball game with neighborhood friends. After graduating from Bishop Ludden High School he chose SUNY at Oswego to further his education where he majored in Psychology. Rick fell in love with the area, the friends he made, and the lake. He never left.
After leaving college Rick supported himself as an employee at numerous local small businesses. During this time he discovered his talent in the mechanical field. He attended many workshops to increase his knowledge and experience. Having a problem with the engine on your boat, car, or motorcycle? Take it to Rick - he could repair all three! In the 1980s Rick opened his own business “The Boat Shop” in the distinctive quonset hut that sat on West 1st Street on the shores of the Oswego River.
A caring person, he was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone. Always open to bartering, one time he accepted homemade cookies as a payment for a job well done. As he grew older he sought employment that could provide more benefits which led him to working for Oswego Cento as a bus mechanic and occasional driver. Rick’s desire to improve and protect worker conditions led him into the role of Union Representative. He remained at Centro until his retirement. Always ready to take a road trip to explore local and distant places, on Sunday afternoons he’d grab his friend, Carol Pelkey, and off they’d go. So many places were seen, many nature parks, and quirky little places like the Jell-O museum were visited. An avid collector of antique vehicles, his favorite road trip was the yearly trek he took with good friend Don Sherwood to the Hershey, PA show.
Mesa, Arizona was another favorite place to travel. Spending time with his very close friend Mary Hutchinson and her daughter Nora was the highlight of the trip. Of course he always set time aside to poke around in used bookstores to search for his favorite genre of novels to read: classic science fiction.
A true dog lover, he couldn’t resist spending time playing with any of his four legged acquaintances. Golden Retrievers had a special place in his heart. Rick could often be found at his longtime friend Donna Masters-Guillet’s home getting his “dog fix”, relaxing and enjoying lively conversations.
Rick loved playing Cribbage, scrabble, card games, crossword puzzles, reading, strumming on his guitar and playing his keyboard. Above all, though, he enjoyed just spending time with the people in his life.
Rick is survived by his brothers, Raymond (Traci) Roux, Donald (Sue) Roux, Thomas (Sheila) Roux, Larry (Allison) Roux and sisters Elaine Horton, and Michele (Greg) Morgan. Rick has seven nieces and nephews.
Rick was loved by numerous people and will be greatly missed by all.
Services will be held at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home (112 E. Second St., Oswego) on Dec. 18 from 1-3 p.m.
Donations can be made to the Antique Boat Museum of Clayton, NY in his memory.
