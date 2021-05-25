FULTON — Richard Nardozzi, 88, of Fulton, passed Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Bishop’s Rehabilitation, Syracuse, New York. He was born in Geneva, New York to the late Anthony and Lena (Marciano) Nardozzi and he was a resident of Fulton for most of his life.
Mr. Nardozzi owned and operated Seaway Supply, Oswego, for more than 35 years. He enjoyed being an active volunteer with several local organizations including the Oswego Catholic School Boosters, and a Past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph’s Council No. 254, Fulton.
Mr. Nardozzi was active in Fulton politics having run for mayor of Fulton in 1983 and 1988. He was a business sponsor for many Oswego baseball, football, basketball and hockey leagues for several years.
Mr. Nardozzi was very generous making contributions toward the growth of both the city of Fulton and Oswego. He was also a member and served as a past president of the City of Fulton Plumbing Board for many years.
Mr. Nardozzi was predeceased by his wife 66 years, Arlene Nardozzi.
He is survived by their children, Deborah (William) Walberger of Phoenix, New York; Cindy Nardozzi of Clay, New York; and Tammy (Daniel) Irovando of Clay; four grandchildren, Richard (Lauren Demicolo) Walberger, Michael (Tonja) Metcalf, Mathew Metcalf, and Nicholas (Brittany Donahue) Metcalf; and four great-grandchildren, Grayson, Maverick, Jaxson and Harper.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.
