Richard Lee (Perk) Sayer, 79, died on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Oswego Hospital after a long decline in health.
A longtime resident of Hannibal, Richard was born in Hickory, North Carolina, on Jan. 22, 1942.
He was preceded in death by his father, Grover Perkins of Hickory; his mother, Ruth Richards Sayer of Oswego; and his stepfather, Frank Sayer Jr. of Oswego.
He is survived by daughters Leane Sayer Humphreys (Brian) of San Diego, California, and Janis Sayer (Richard Forsythe) of Chicago, Illinois; a grandson, Austin Somers (Yanilda Clavell), of Oswego; a sister, Susan Sayer Crewe (Jeffrey) of Mystic, Connecticut; three brothers, Frank Sayer III of Oswego, Steve Sayer (Nancy) of Bluffton, South Carolina, and Robert Perkins of Hickory, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard graduated from Oswego High School and attended Cornell University and Oswego State College. He served in the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Reserves.
While he was a student at Oswego State College, he met and married Vivian Dallek, with whom he had two loving children, Leane and Janis.
Richard was an accomplished farmer and carpenter. He enjoyed nature and was an excellent vegetarian cook.
Richard’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to his neighbor, David Scott, who provided much needed help during the past difficult months, and to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Oswego Hospital who provided expert care.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 3-6 p.m. May 4 at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
