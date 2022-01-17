Richard Lee Germain Sr. (Dick), 89, a resident of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Crouse Hospital. He was surrounded by family. Richard was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Arthur and Sally (Richards) Germain. He was married to his high school sweetheart Joan (Auclair) Germain for 71 years. In addition to Joan, Richard is survived by his brother Arthur; 3 sons, Richard (Sharon), Thomas (Deborah), and John (Kimberly): a daughter Susan (Gregory) Wells, all of Oswego. 9 grandchildren, Heather, Lee, Terri, Sara, John, David, Eric Carlyanna, and Halle; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Charles, and his sister Joyce Cahill.
Dick loved his sailboat which has been docked in Sacket’s Harbor for 35 plus years, along with all the great friendships he and Joan have gained along the way. Richard also had a great passion for music. He loved to play the drums, and was still playing those drums right up until this past year. He always had a great story to tell or a funny joke. He was loved by all.
One of his greatest achievements was to be inducted into the Oswego Music Hall of Fame in 2018. He was an active member of the Oswego Elks Lodge for countless years and was known to frequent there quite often. He was the proud owner of their family business, Karpinski’s, for over 60 years. Dick was an avid carpenter and took great pride in his beautiful home he built which he and Joan have happily shared and entertained with family and friends for almost 60 years.
Calling hours will be held at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 3-5 p.m. with a ceremony to follow. There will be a Celebration of Life held in May.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Oswego Elks Lodge Veterans Program, 132 W. 5th St. in Oswego; or the Oswego Music Hall of Fame, 94 Mariposa Drive, Oswego, New York 13126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.