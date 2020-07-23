OSWEGO — Richard J. Phillips Sr., 68, of Oswego, passed on July 20, 2020.
A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Palladium-Times.
Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 6:34 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented