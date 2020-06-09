FULTON — Richard George Sheldon, 90, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Friday evening, June 5, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Sheldon was born to the late Edward and Margaret (Smith) Sheldon. He was raised in Oswego, New York, and had been currently living in Volney for more than 20 years.
Mr. Sheldon was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was a United States Veteran having served in the Navy during the Korean War.
Mr. Sheldon was past employed with Nestles Co., Fulton, and Alcan, Scriba, in the maintenance departments.
He enjoyed working with his hands, puttering around with a variety of crafts such as woodworking, macramé and more.
Mr. Sheldon particularly loved to deer hunt and camp.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Anne (Losurdo) Sheldon.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Helen (Salvage Phillips) Sheldon of Fulton; his daughter, Gail (Theresa Keel) Sheldon of AL; grandchildren David (Misty) Brown and Cassandra Brindle; great-grandchildren Cameron, Grace and Brooklyn Brown; and several stepchildren and step-grand and great-grandchildren.
Due to the national outbreak, the family has chosen to have a private service at All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations may be made to the Hospice of Central NY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or Alzheimer’s Association of Central NY; 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
