OSWEGO — Richard F. “Dick” Gilbert, 86, of Oswego, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Frederick and Louise (Capron) Gilbert.
Richard attended Oswego High School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a combat veteran who proudly served during the Korean War from 1951-1955.
Upon his return from combat, Richard joined the Boilermaker Local 175 where he worked until his retirement.
Richard married his late wife, Hazel Marie DeSacia, and raised their children in Oswego. He was a life member of the American Legion. Richard was also an avid gun collector. He had the gift of gab and could always be counted on to tell a great story. Richard loved his family and enjoyed all of his time spent with his children and grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his children, Terri L. (Patrick) Calhoon of Springtown, Texas and Richard J. (Teresa) Gilbert of Oswego; his sister, Diane Gilbert-Pugliese of New Jersey; six grandchildren, Liza Lynn Thompson, Chad William Noyes, Jessica Lee Noyes, Tyler Lyn Duke, Austin Richard Gilbert and Ricki Michelle Gilbert; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary Michael Skates and Morgan Taylor Skates.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife Hazel, his daughter Vickie Benham, and four sisters, Sylvia Downes, Lorraine Gilbert, Suzanne Gilbert James and Nancy Reitz.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Masks are required and registration will be taken at the door. Please arrive early.
Burial with military honors will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
