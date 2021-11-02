Richard “Dick” Raymond Van Wie, eldest son of the late Raymond and Julia “Agnes” Walsh Van Wie of Oswego, NY, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2021 two days before his 87th birthday.
A long-time resident of Bellingham, MA, Richard was the loving and cherished husband to his wife of almost 60 years, Marion (Angelo).
Richard is also survived by his children, Michelle Ranucci and her husband Thomas of Canostota, NY, Grace Franco of Hanson, MA, Rick Van Wie and his wife Stacey of Denver, CO, Tom Van Wie of West Hollywood, CA, Michael Van Wie and his wife Peggy of Fulton, NY, and Mark Van Wie of Memphis, NY.
He was predeceased by his son, James Van Wie, in September. Richard is also survived by his sister, Monica Waters of Largo, FL, his brother Raymond Van Wie and his wife Camille of Utica, NY, and brother Thompson Van Wie and his wife Patricia of Oswego, NY.
Richard was predeceased by his brother Robert Van Wie and sister Adelaide Reitz. Richard leaves grandchildren Jesse, Skye, and Holly Jem Van Wie, Satin Soule, Michael Van Wie, Jr., Autumn Van Wie Gottlieb, Felix Van Wie Gottlieb, Brittney Case, and Nate Van Wie. Richard was predeceased by grandson Mark Myers. Richard also leaves many nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren, and cousins.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Richard was a talented carpenter and worked in the construction industry. He started in Oswego, NY, working alongside his father Raymond and serving as Vice President in the Carpenters Union Local started by his grandfather, Charles. Richard would go on to spend the majority of his career as a construction superintendent in Boston, and managed workers and materials in the construction of many of Boston’s well-known buildings, including One Beacon Street, Exchange Place, and TD Garden. He also worked on other well-known buildings around New England, including One Citizens Plaza and 15 Park Row West (f/k/a The American Express building) in Providence, RI.
Since he was a child, Richard had a love for sailing. He learned to sail as a young boy living on Lake Ontario and eventually became a Naval Reservist and served with the Seabees. Richard owned sailboats at various times in his life, and took sailing trips in the Caribbean and on the east coast.
In the 1980’s, Richard began running as a hobby. This adventure led him to running races in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and Colorado, and he joined a local running club, the Swamp Rats. Richard eventually became a marathon runner, completing marathons in Boston, New York, London, Ireland, and other places. Richard kept running well into his seventh decade of life.
But Richard’s greatest passion was painting and art. He spent his life specializing in oil paints, and loved painting seascapes. He also worked in watercolors and became a member of the Rhode Island Watercolor Society, where some of his works were displayed. Following that passion, Richard fulfilled a life-long dream of going to college for art and attended the Mass. College of Art. He studied in Boston and France, and received a Bachelor’s degree in 2009 at age 74.
A celebration of life will be held in 2022, when his family can gather together safely. He will be interred in Hopedale Village Cemetery in Massachusetts, next to his son James.
R.I.P. my handsome husband, our amazing dad, brother, uncle, and grampy!
Funeral arrangements under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home in Medway, MA (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
