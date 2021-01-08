SCRIBA — Richard “Dick” F. Coon Sr., 73, of Scriba, passed at home on Jan. 5, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Bernard and Anna (Fetterly) Coon.
Richard was a veteran, having served for the United States Navy from 1965-1967. He worked as a laborer before becoming a deputy sheriff for Oswego County.
Dick was an outdoorsman who loved hunting. He also enjoyed racing and was an owner of a supermodified race car.
Dick is survived by his loving children, Krista Coon of Buffalo, Richard (Ketsanee) Coon Jr. of Oswego, and Robert Coon of Scriba. Also surviving are Richard’s sis-ters, Donna Baerman of Oswego and Marcia Dennie of Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Bernard Coon Jr., and his sister, Joan Pluff.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
