HURON — Richard Cooper entered into rest on March 8, 2020 at age 62.
He was predeceased by parents Howard and Betty Cooper; sister Patty Cooper and brother Spencer Cooper.
Coop was energized by people and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Nobody was a stranger to him. He was gifted in wood working and crafting. Coop worked for Sealright Corp. for 15 years in Fulton, New York, and more recently worked at Mills Farms, Wolcott, New York.
He is survived by his partner, Raymond C. Purlee and his children, Raymond Jr. and Shannon; children Andrew (Sarah) Cooper and daughter Sara (Jen) Mills; six grandchildren; brothers Ronald (Doris), Rusty (Debbie), Robin (Jennifer), Jack (Mary) and Tom (Nancy) Cooper; many extended family members; and numerous friends.
Per Coop’s wishes, no calling hours will be held.
Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
