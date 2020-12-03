Richard C. Taylor

OSWEGO — Richard Calvin Taylor, 78, of Oswego, passed away Dec. 1, 2020 at home after a hard fought battle against cancer. Through it all he never lost his will to live.
Born in Oswego and raised in Scriba, he was the son of the late Alonzo and R. Virginia (Smith) Taylor.
After graduating from Oswego High School, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy. He loved his country and was a proud United States Veteran.
Richard worked for Western Electric and New York Telephone, retiring from the Oswego office. He was a longstanding member and active volunteer in the Leatherstocking Club, Pathfinder Fish and Game Club, Red Creek Conservation Club, Oswego Yacht Club, and Selkirk Yacht Club.
Richard enjoyed sailing, golf, target shooting, hunting, and fishing. He loved classic country music and was a talented guitar and banjo player. He was a Renaissance Man: he restored cars, built a boat and renovated numerous houses doing his own electrical work, plumbing, roofing and welding. A master woodworker and carpenter, he built a log cabin on Lake Ontario and numerous pieces of furniture for his family members. He could fix anything! He made his own wine but still enjoyed a beer out with the boys.
Richard was an excellent lakeside campfire maker and a lively storyteller. His grandchildren enjoyed his unique campfire songs. He traveled around the United States, Canada and Europe and enjoyed cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean. His favorite cruises were on his own sailboat on Lake Ontario. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Richard will be remembered for his strong love and devotion to his family, his integrity, work ethic, patriotism, intelligence, generosity, and pursuit of excellence in everything that he did.
Richard is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Margaret Stone; his daughters, Tracy Schilling, Virginia and Patrick Lyons, and Barbara and David Barata; his sisters, Marilyn and Warren Martin, Jamie Taylor and John Wilson, and Karen and James Gallagher; five grandchildren, Sean and Nora Lyons, and James, Caroline, and Annie Barata; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his parents-in-law, Robert and Jeanne Stone, and sisters-in-law Mary Kay Stone, Jeanne and Chris Rotunno, Nancy Stone, Maureen Stone, and Amy and Paul Lear.
He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Joyce.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.nelson-funeralhome.com
Commented