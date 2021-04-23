Richard B. Dietz

OSWEGO Richard B. “Dick” Dietz, 79, of Oswego, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 11, 1941 and was the son of the late George and Betty (Lass) Dietz.
He married the love of his life Rose (Piazza) Dietz on May 19, 1962. They shared 58 beautiful years together.
Dick is survived by his wife Rose; son Rick Dietz; three daughters, Linda DeMassi, Carol (Ron) Scaccia and Karen (Ed) Kelly; his grandchildren, Jaclyn Scaccia, Ashley Scaccia, Jennifer DeMassi, Courtney Kelly and Joe Kelly; his brother, Harry “Lou” Dietz and his wife, Beverly; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, Mike DeMassi, and beloved dog Addy, along with several aunts and uncles.
Dick served the United States Navy for four years and returned home to start his family. He was the butcher for many years at Piazza Midstate Market before starting his career at Miller Brewing Company serving until their closing. Dick went on to work for the Oswego City School District until his retirement in September 2002.
He was an avid fisherman, golfer, bowler and gardener and enjoyed many years at the Crisafulli Post with his buddies, sharing many laughs.
His most precious gems were his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by all.
At the request of the deceased there will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation of CNY, 731 James St., Syracuse, NY 13202.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented