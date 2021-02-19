FULTON — Richard B. Abbott, 71 of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.
Mr. Abbott was born in Buffalo, the son of the late Wesley and Marion (Beaumont) Abbott. He has been a resident of Fulton since 1972.
Mr. Abbott retired in 2004 as the vice president of engineering at the Nuclear Power Station at Nine Mile Point I and II working for Niagara Mohawk and then Constellation. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Clarkson College of Technology in 1971.
Mr. Abbott was a former Board Chairman of A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton. He was a member of Holy Trinity Golden Agers.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Barbara Abbott of Fulton; their children, Karen (Lewis LaClair) Abbott of Scriba; Diane (Matt) McCormick of Syracuse; Michael Abbott of Fulton; and Carol (Keith) Lopez of Albany; four grandchildren, Justin (Jess), Dominic, Geena, and Emily.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers David and James Abbott.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.
Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd. St. S., Fulton. New York State social distancing mandate, and facemask will be required.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Rick’s name to the Food Bank of Central New York, 7066 Interstate Island Road, Syracuse, NY 13209-9712.
