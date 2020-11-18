OSWEGO — Richard A. Hockey, 29, of Oswego, New York, passed away at his home on Nov. 15, 2020.
He was a fun loving and hardworking man who enjoyed making people laugh and spending time with loved ones. He loved animals and had a habit of wanting to pet any animal he saw, from dogs to cows.
He had plans of being a property owner, and to move to Auburn, New York, with his wife, Kelly Hockey, who he loved dearly. Richard and Kelly were married at Breitbeck Park in Oswego with close friends and family in attendance.
Richard was predeceased by his paternal grandfather and namesake, Richard Hockey.
Richard is survived by his wife, Kelly; his stepsons, Jordan Fronzek and Landon Frady; his parents, Genya Hillman and Russell Hockey; two sisters, Nelisha Herscha and Kayla Hockey; maternal grandparents, Sharon Hillman and Patrick Hillman; and paternal grandparents, Sheila Sweeney and her husband Charles Sweeney; several aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his three nieces and one nephew.
Richard will be missed dearly, and remembered for his sense of humor, affinity for eating competitions, and his impeccable style.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
