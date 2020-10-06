Rhoda N. Gifford

MINETTO — Rhoda N. (Brunson) Gifford, a resident of Minetto, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 5, 1951 in Elba, Alabama and was the daughter of the late Comer and M.E. (Waldon) Brunson, having attended Zion Chapel in Alabama and Oswego State.
She was the manager of the Wreck Room, the Holiday Harbor Hotel restaurant and worked for StaffKings at Novelis.
She loved shopping, movies, playing cards and games with family. Family was one of her biggest joys in life. One of her biggest past times was caring for her animals. Rhoda loved her animal babies with all her heart and her fur grandbabies.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 30 years, Donald Gifford; her children, Frank (Dorothy) Symborski of Ravena, Sonia (Tino) Ferro of Tully and Eric (Melissa) Syrell of Oswego; stepchildren, Patti Menter of Mexico, Jeanette (Chris) Hansel of Oswego and Donnie Gifford of Mexico; a “sister,” Shirley Howard of Scriba; two brothers, Billy Jo (Frances) Brunson of Alabama and Foyel (Wayne) Brunson of Alabama; grandchildren Emily, Constantino, Italia, Jack, Connor, Grace, Sophia, Jenn, Katie, Megan, Ben, Jacob and Gracie; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers Talmage, Maynard and Bobby and a sister, Ann of Alabama.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Dowdle Funeral Home, 154 E. Fourth St., Oswego.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Minetto United Methodist Church, 2433 county Route 8, Minetto.
Face masks are required for the calling hours and service due to NYS mandates.
The family will receive flowers and those who are unable to send flowers may make a donation in Rhoda’s name to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126 or the Oswego City Animal Shelter, 621 E. Seneca St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
