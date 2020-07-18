FULTON — The Rev. Vivian Summerville, 74, of Fulton passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Francis House in Syracuse with her family by her side.
Vivian was born Jan. 18, 1946 in Auburn to Denzer and Fern Pangburn Campbell. She graduated from Cato-Meridian High School and attended Oswego State University.
Vivian enrolled in the John Wesley Course of Study at Wesley Seminary in Washington D.C., graduating in 1993. She was ordained a Deacon at the Upper New York Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1998. Vivian served churches in Oswego, South Hannibal, Hannibal Center, Fulton, Pulaski, New Haven and Lycoming. Since 2004 she pastored the Oswego County Comets Motorcycle Club which met on a Sunday morning each month at Hazzy’s Tavern.
Vivian studied at the Spiritual Renewal Center in Syracuse for spiritual direction and the studies of St. Ignatius, exercises and more. She established a retreat center on her family farm to enhance spiritual growth. Her passion for mission work took her to Africa, India, Romania, Korea, Israel, Kentucky and the last mission work she and Fred did was in Costa Rica which continued for more than 11 years.
Vivian enjoyed singing in area chorales and volunteering at many places including the Cody Volunteer Fire Department and the last six years with the Thrifty Shopper Rescue Mission in Baldwinsville.
The loves of her life were her deep faith, her dog Max, and her family which gave her the greatest joy. In December 2018, Vivian was diagnosed with Bile Duct Cancer. She bore her illness for a year and a half with grace and strength that came from her deep faith and the companionship of her devoted family and friends.
Vivian is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frederick Summerville; her children, Darcie (Brent) Summerville Bowden and Blair (Suzanne) Summerville; her siblings, Joanne Terhune, Roy (Sofie) Campbell, Betty Andrews, Valerie (Samuel) Morales, Ray (Janie) Campbell and Lee (Angie) Campbell; and her grandchildren, Broderick (Elizabeth) Bowden, Parker Bowden, Nathan Summerville and Ian Summerville.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting contributions be made in memory of Vivian to Fulton First United Methodist Church, 1408 NY 176, Fulton, NY 13069 or Heifer International, PO Box 8058, Little Rock, AR 72203-8058.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Fulton, 1408 state Route 176, Fulton. If you’re planning to attend, you must register with the church as occupancy requirements, face coverings and social distancing will be observed. Please contact the church at 315-592-7347. Her services will be live streamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page brownfuneralhome.
Burial will be private in Jacksonville Cemetery in Lysander.
Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton. Due to state mandates with Covid restrictions, face covering, social distancing and a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time.
